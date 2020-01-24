‘Street Dancer 3D’ movie review: This dance saga is a compilation of indistinguishable performances

It’s tough to appreciate the modern, urban phenomenon of street dance if you happen to be someone of a certain vintage who believes dance is all about fluidity, grace and facial expressions as much as physical moves. The slim story of Sahej (Varun Dhawan) and his group Street Dancers winning the Ground Zero championship then appears nothing more than a compilation of indistinguishable performances. The dance here looks like action set-pieces, bodily contortions and jumps and leaps in the air. Similar and repetitive at that, and stretching way too long over 150 minutes.

Street Dancer 3D Director: Remo D’Souza

Starring: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva

Run time: 150.10 minutes

Storyline: Sahej and his team, Street Dancers, have to win the Ground Zero championship

There is an emotional “injured brother” track and a romantic India-Pakistan romance brewing on the side. The dashing Indian will “rescue” the girl from her conservative Pakistani family, while her heart and conscience will bring out the hidden goodness in him. The director tries to pack in a dash of social relevance too by talking, in an utterly garbled way at that, about refugee culture and illegal immigration. There is some mumbo-jumbo involving physics, economics, history and moral science when arguing about why India and Pakistan should team up for the championship. And deep philosophical arguments on dancing to impress as against dancing to express, and dancing for the self as against dancing for the good of others.

The entire set of actors/dancers look as if they are trying very hard to play cool. The only moment that ignites the screen a wee bit is Prabhudeva reprising his Muqabala routine. Even then, it’s all about tapping into the collective nostalgia of the audience, nothing more.

As for the 3D, it’s yet again about human bodies, shafts of lights and sundry objects getting thrown at us. The only ones that interested me were some donuts. Wish they could have landed straight in my mouth from the screen.