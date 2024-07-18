ADVERTISEMENT

‘Stree 2’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and gang face a new nemesis

Updated - July 18, 2024 03:17 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 02:45 pm IST

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films, ‘Stree 2’ will hit screens on August 15, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Stills from the trailer of ‘Stree 2’

Nearly six years after Stree, the sequel to Amar Kaushik’s hit horror comedy has a trailer. Stree 2 marks the return of Shraddha Kapoor along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Tamannaah Bhatia joins the madness in a song appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Stree’ review: A feminist tale of laughs and chills

The first film, written by Raj & DK, was set in Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi, whose male residents—per the supernatural premise—were stalked and terrorized by a malevolent female spirit. Rajkummar Rao played Vicky, a fraidy-cat ladies’ tailor who falls for a mysterious customer, played by Shraddha. Khurana and Banerjee were Vicky’s best buddies, Bittu and Jana. The film had ended with a cliffhanger as Shraddha’s character, who went unnamed, was seen with the ponytail associated with the evil power.

In Stree 2, the people of Chanderi are faced with a new adversary: a headless male monster named Sarkata. As explained by Rudra Bhaiya, Pankaj Tripathi’s worldly-wise paranologist, Sarkata is Stree’s arch nemesis who has now re-emerged to brainwash the minds of Chanderi men, much like a modern ‘influencer’. It thus falls on Vicky—who’s reunited with his ponytail-wielding lost love—and gang to rise to the occasion and ride their town of the menace of Sarkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t stereotype, don’t lampoon: Hindi films and SC verdict on portrayal of differently-abled

The Stree films are part of the horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films. Other films in the universe include Roohi, Bhediya and the recent blockbuster, Munjya.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said in a statement, “The first Stree was a defining film in Maddocks filmography while Stree 2 will cement the entire universe. It answers all the questions that Stree 1 raised and also shows the connections. It is a landmark film for us, especially in terms of the VFX and the world-building that has happened. It is unique and an upgrade of another kind. This one is funnier, bigger, a visual spectacle and it’s got all our characters and some new special angles. This is the most important film we are putting out there and our biggest.”  

Stree 2 is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film will hit screens on August 15, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US