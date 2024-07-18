Nearly six years after Stree, the sequel to Amar Kaushik’s hit horror comedy has a trailer. Stree 2 marks the return of Shraddha Kapoor along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Tamannaah Bhatia joins the madness in a song appearance.

The first film, written by Raj & DK, was set in Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi, whose male residents—per the supernatural premise—were stalked and terrorized by a malevolent female spirit. Rajkummar Rao played Vicky, a fraidy-cat ladies’ tailor who falls for a mysterious customer, played by Shraddha. Khurana and Banerjee were Vicky’s best buddies, Bittu and Jana. The film had ended with a cliffhanger as Shraddha’s character, who went unnamed, was seen with the ponytail associated with the evil power.

In Stree 2, the people of Chanderi are faced with a new adversary: a headless male monster named Sarkata. As explained by Rudra Bhaiya, Pankaj Tripathi’s worldly-wise paranologist, Sarkata is Stree’s arch nemesis who has now re-emerged to brainwash the minds of Chanderi men, much like a modern ‘influencer’. It thus falls on Vicky—who’s reunited with his ponytail-wielding lost love—and gang to rise to the occasion and ride their town of the menace of Sarkata.

The Stree films are part of the horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films. Other films in the universe include Roohi, Bhediya and the recent blockbuster, Munjya.

Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said in a statement, “The first Stree was a defining film in Maddocks filmography while Stree 2 will cement the entire universe. It answers all the questions that Stree 1 raised and also shows the connections. It is a landmark film for us, especially in terms of the VFX and the world-building that has happened. It is unique and an upgrade of another kind. This one is funnier, bigger, a visual spectacle and it’s got all our characters and some new special angles. This is the most important film we are putting out there and our biggest.”

Stree 2 is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film will hit screens on August 15, 2024.

