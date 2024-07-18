GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Stree 2’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and gang face a new nemesis

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films, ‘Stree 2’ will hit screens on August 15, 2024

Updated - July 18, 2024 02:50 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 02:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stills from the trailer of ‘Stree 2’

Stills from the trailer of ‘Stree 2’

Nearly six years after Stree, the sequel to Amar Kaushik’s hit horror comedy has a trailer. Stree 2 marks the return of Shraddha Kapoor along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Tamannaah Bhatia joins the madness in a song appearance.

‘Stree’ review: A feminist tale of laughs and chills

The first film, written by Raj & DK, was set in Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi, whose male residents—per the supernatural premise—were stalked and terrorized by a malevolent female spirit. Rajkummar Rao played Vicky, a fraidy-cat ladies’ tailor who falls for a mysterious customer, played by Shraddha. Khurana and Banerjee were Vicky’s best buddies, Bittu and Jana. The film had ended with a cliffhanger as Shraddha’s character, who went unnamed, was seen with the ponytail associated with the evil power.

In Stree 2, the people of Chanderi are faced with a new adversary: a headless male monster named Sarkata. As explained by Rudra Bhaiya, Pankaj Tripathi’s worldly-wise paranologist, Sarkata is Stree’s arch nemesis who has now re-emerged to brainwash the minds of Chanderi men, much like a modern ‘influencer’. It thus falls on Vicky—who’s reunited with his ponytail-wielding lost love—and gang to rise to the occasion and ride their town of the menace of Sarkata.

Don’t stereotype, don’t lampoon: Hindi films and SC verdict on portrayal of differently-abled

The Stree films are part of the horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films. Other films in the universe include Roohi, Bhediya and the recent blockbuster, Munjya.

Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said in a statement, “The first Stree was a defining film in Maddocks filmography while Stree 2 will cement the entire universe. It answers all the questions that Stree 1 raised and also shows the connections. It is a landmark film for us, especially in terms of the VFX and the world-building that has happened. It is unique and an upgrade of another kind. This one is funnier, bigger, a visual spectacle and it’s got all our characters and some new special angles. This is the most important film we are putting out there and our biggest.”  

Stree 2 is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film will hit screens on August 15, 2024.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.