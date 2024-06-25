ADVERTISEMENT

‘Stree 2’ teaser: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Tamannaah Bhatia promise twice the scares

Updated - June 25, 2024 05:11 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 04:56 pm IST

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror comedy drama

The Hindu Bureau

Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Stree 2’. | Photo Credit: Maddock Films/Instagram

The makers of Stree 2 have released the film’s teaser. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Hindi film stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamannaah Bhatia Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Stree’ review: A feminist tale of laughs and chills

The film is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror comedy drama, Stree. The teaser shows the people of Chanderi trying to fight the spirit of ‘stree’. Rajkummar Rao returns as Vicky Parashar, a ladies tailor while Tamannaah Bhatia is seen in a dance number. The presence of Shraddha Kapoor, who plays the lead character, adds to the mystery around the plot.

The Stree films will be part of the horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films, as stated by the production house. Other films of the universe are Roohi, Bhediya and the recent blockbuster, Munjya.

Stree 2 is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film will hit the screens on August 15, 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US