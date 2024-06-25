‘Stree 2’ teaser: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Tamannaah Bhatia promise twice the scares

The makers of Stree 2 have released the film’s teaser. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Hindi film stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamannaah Bhatia Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror comedy drama, Stree. The teaser shows the people of Chanderi trying to fight the spirit of ‘stree’. Rajkummar Rao returns as Vicky Parashar, a ladies tailor while Tamannaah Bhatia is seen in a dance number. The presence of Shraddha Kapoor, who plays the lead character, adds to the mystery around the plot.

The Stree films will be part of the horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films, as stated by the production house. Other films of the universe are Roohi, Bhediya and the recent blockbuster, Munjya.

Stree 2 is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film will hit the screens on August 15, 2024.

