‘Stree 2’, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, crosses Rs 500 crore-mark worldwide

Published - August 25, 2024 05:40 pm IST

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ is part of Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe which includes films such as ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Munjya’

PTI

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Stree 2’. | Photo Credit: Maddock Films/YouTube

Horror comedy Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide in gross box office collections, the makers announced on Sunday. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the Hindi film is the sequel to 2018's Stree.

The slaying of the Sarkata: The changing portrayal of the female protagonist in 2024

The production banner shared the latest box office figures of Stree 2 on its X page. According to Maddock Films, the film has raised Rs 426 crore (gross) in India and Rs 78.5 crore (gross) overseas, bringing its total gross to around Rs 505 crore.

Its domestic net box office collections stood at Rs 361 crore, the makers added. Released on August 15, Stree 2 clashed with Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa, starring Sharvari and John Abraham, and Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein, headlined by Akshay Kumar, at the box office but emerged as the highest earning film among the lot.

ALSO READ:‘Stree 2’ movie review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and gang deliver the laughs, but not much else

The movie, written by Niren Bhatt, also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. Stree 2 is part of Maddock Films' horror comedy universe which includes films such as Bhediya and Munjya.

