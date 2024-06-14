‘Stree 2’, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, books August 15 release date

The sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy “Stree” is set to release on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day, the makers announced on Thursday.

The release of "Stree 2" has been advanced by two weeks as it was earlier scheduled to land in theatres on August 31.

Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films shared the movie's new release date in a post on X.

"Iss swatantrata diwas, aa rahi hai #Stree fir se! #Stree2 in cinemas this Independence Day, 15th August 2024," the banner posted.

On August 15, "Stree 2" will have a box office clash with three other big-ticket movies -- Akshay Kumar's "Khel Khel Mein", John Abraham's "Vedaa" and Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule".

Also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, "Stree" was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film was set in small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named ‘Stree’ abducts men in the night during festival season.

It was based on the urban legend of “Nale Ba” that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s.

“Stree 2” is produced by Vijan and Jio Studios.

The "Stree" films are part of Maddock's horror comedy universe, which also includes "Roohi", "Bhediya" and recently released "Munjya".

