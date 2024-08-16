ADVERTISEMENT

‘Stree 2’ scores biggest opening in India, beats ‘Fighter’ and ‘Kalki 2898’ Hindi

Updated - August 16, 2024 11:40 am IST

Published - August 16, 2024 11:37 am IST

The film, released on the opportune Independence Day holiday, on August 15, reportedly collected ₹46 crore on its first day and ₹8 crore from select screenings on the previous night

The Hindu Bureau

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao; a poster for ‘Stree 2’

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-led horror-comedy Stree 2 has secured the biggest opening for a Hindi film in 2024.

The film, released on the opportune Independence Day holiday, on August 15, collected ₹46 crore approximately on its first day and ₹8 crore from select screenings on the previous night, reports stated.

‘Stree 2’ movie review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and gang deliver the laughs, but not much else

This takes its total opening collection to ₹54 crore. The film has thus surpassed the openings of Fighter and the Hindi versionof Kalki 2898 AD, both action spectacles featuring superstars. Additionally, the two major hits of the previous year, Pathaan and Jawan, both starring Shah Rukh Khan, have been done one better by Stree 2.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Stree 2 is a sequel to Kaushik’s 2018 hit, Stree. The film stars Rao and Kapoor alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurrana. Actors Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan make cameos in this chapter in the Maddock Supernational Universe (MSU).

‘Vedaa’ movie review: John Abraham’s socially-conscious action entertainer does not stay the distance

In Stree 2, Vicky, Bittu and gang are faced with a new adversary: a headless monster called ‘Sartaka’, who young abducts young women from Chanderi. The story ties in with the last film as well as Bhediya (2022), Kaushik’s previous feature, a creature comedy starring Varun Dhawan as a werewolf.

