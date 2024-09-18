‘Stree 2’ is highest-grossing Hindi film of all time: makers

Horror comedy Stree 2 has become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time at the domestic box office with a collection of Rs 586 crore, the makers said on Wednesday, September 18.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the movie released in theatres on August 15.

According to the makers, the film is going "strong" in the fifth week of its release. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

"Woh Stree hai aur usne aakhir kar dikhaya... Hindustan ki sab se sarvashresth No. 1 Hindi film of all time!!! Yeh itihaas humare saath rachane ke liye sab fans ko bahut bahut dhanyavaad...

"Stree 2 is still running in cinemas successfully... theatre aao, kuch aur naye records rachate hain!" Maddock Films said in an X post.

The film has surpassed the lifetime business of the Hindi version of 2023's Jawan, which till now held the title of the highest grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had earned Rs 582 crore in India after its release in September last year, reported trade website Sacnilk.

Written by Niren Bhatt, Stree 2 follows Rao's Vicky and his friends along with the nameless mystery woman, played by Kapoor, face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata.

The film, a direct sequel to 2018's Stree, is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe that also includes titles like Bhediya and Munjya.