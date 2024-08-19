‘Stree 2’ grosses Rs. 283 crore worldwide in first weekend

Horror comedy Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, earned a whopping ₹283 crore globally in gross box office collection in its opening weekend.

According to production house Maddock Films, the Hindi movie — a sequel to 2018's Stree — raised ₹240 crore (gross) in India and ₹43 crore (gross) internationally.

Stree 2 collected ₹204 crore in net box office collections in India, according to the banner's official X page.

"The Box Office Juggernaut that's BREAKING and SHATTERING records! Thank you audience, for making it happen," the makers said in the post.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 released in theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

A direct sequel to Stree, the new film follows Rao's Vicky and his friends along with the nameless mystery woman, played by Kapoor, face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata.

Stree2 is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe that also includes titles like Bhediya and Munjya.