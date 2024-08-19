GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Stree 2’ grosses Rs. 283 crore worldwide in first weekend

Directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, ‘Stree 2’ released in theatres on August 15

Updated - August 19, 2024 11:42 am IST

Published - August 19, 2024 11:37 am IST

PTI
Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in ‘Stree 2’

Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in ‘Stree 2’

Horror comedy Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, earned a whopping ₹283 crore globally in gross box office collection in its opening weekend.

According to production house Maddock Films, the Hindi movie — a sequel to 2018's Stree — raised ₹240 crore (gross) in India and ₹43 crore (gross) internationally.

‘Stree 2’ continues blockbuster run at box office, crosses ₹100 crore mark

Stree 2 collected ₹204 crore in net box office collections in India, according to the banner's official X page.

"The Box Office Juggernaut that's BREAKING and SHATTERING records! Thank you audience, for making it happen," the makers said in the post.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 released in theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

‘Stree 2’ movie review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and gang deliver the laughs, but not much else

A direct sequel to Stree, the new film follows Rao's Vicky and his friends along with the nameless mystery woman, played by Kapoor, face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata.

Stree2 is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe that also includes titles like Bhediya and Munjya.

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

