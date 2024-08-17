ADVERTISEMENT

‘Stree 2’ continues blockbuster run at box office, crosses ₹100 crore mark

Updated - August 17, 2024 04:23 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 04:15 pm IST

‘Stree 2’, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is directed by Amar Kaushik

PTI

Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Stree 2’. | Photo Credit: Jio Studios/YouTube

Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has crossed ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

The Amar Kaushik-directorial, a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, was released in theatres across the country on August 15 on Independence Day, earning ₹76.5 crore gross on its opening day.

‘Stree 2’ movie review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and gang deliver the laughs, but not much else

In a post on Instagram, producer Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films shared a poster that stated the film has earned ₹118 crore gross in two days. The movie's net collection in India so far is ₹100.1 crore.

Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, Stree was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018.

ALSO READ:‘Stree 2’ scores biggest opening in India, beats ‘Fighter’ and ‘Kalki 2898’ Hindi

In the sequel, the main characters, who successfully solved the mystery of the female ghost in the first film, battle a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata. The Stree franchise is part of Vijan's horror comedy universe that also includes titles like Bhediya and Munjya.

