Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has crossed ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

The Amar Kaushik-directorial, a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, was released in theatres across the country on August 15 on Independence Day, earning ₹76.5 crore gross on its opening day.

In a post on Instagram, producer Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films shared a poster that stated the film has earned ₹118 crore gross in two days. The movie's net collection in India so far is ₹100.1 crore.

Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, Stree was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018.

In the sequel, the main characters, who successfully solved the mystery of the female ghost in the first film, battle a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata. The Stree franchise is part of Vijan's horror comedy universe that also includes titles like Bhediya and Munjya.

