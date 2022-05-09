Streaming platform ZEE5 announces slate of over 80 titles for 2022

Some of the upcoming titles include ‘TAJ,’ ‘Duranga’ and ‘Paper Rocket’ among others

Streaming platform ZEE5 has unveiled their content slate for 2022 with over 80 titles spanning across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali. The slate encompasses original shows and movies featuring a gamut of genres.

ZEE5 has also announced collaborations with leading creative minds like BBC Studios, Applause Entertainment, The Viral Fever (TVF), along with veterans in the industry like Vetrimaaran, Prakash Raj, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule amongst others.

The slate of Hindi originals includes TAJ – an epic tale of succession, the much-anticipated Forensic, Duranga – a romantic thriller, and the latest seasons of Abhay 3, Pitchers 2, Sunflower 2, Tripling 3, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 and Rangbaaz 3 amongst many more.

The platform will also feature the digital release of theatrical hits like The Kashmir Files, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund and John Abraham’s Attack.

The content slate also comprises a strong line-up of regionals, with shows and movies like Nilamellam Ratham, Fingertip S2, Paper Rocket Recce Kinnerasaani, Yaar Anmulle Returns, Fuffad Ji, and Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Shikarpur, Raktakarabi and Swetkali.

In a press release, the platform also stated that they have a robust slate planned for their Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Bengali-speaking audiences as well. The recently-announced Tamil slate includes Valimai, Nilamellam Ratham, Anantham, Paper Rocket, Five-Six-Seven-Eight, Alma Mater, Ayali, Thalamai Seyalagam, Fingertip 2, Kolaigara Kairegaigal and Aindham Vedham.

The Telugu slate includes titles like Gaalivaana, Kinnerasaani, Recce 2, ATM Prema Vinam ,Maa Neella Tank and Aha Naa Pellanta.

The Punjabi content titles on the platform include Yaar Anmulle Returns, Fuffad Ji, and Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, along with Bengali titles like Shikarpur, which marks the OTT debut of Ankush Hazra, Raktakarabi featuring Raima Sen and Vikram Chatterjee, and Swetkali.

These titles will join marquee names like Radhe, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Break Point, Rashmi Rocket and Sunflower on ZEE5 .