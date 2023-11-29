ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming date for Rodrigo Moreno’s ‘The Delinquents’ out

November 29, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

The film stars Daniel Elías, Esteban Bigliardi, Margarita Molfino and Germán De Silva

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Delinquents’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MUBI has announced that Rodrigo Moreno’s critically-acclaimed film, The Delinquents will be available for streaming from December 15. 

ALSO READ
Latin American package of five films at IFFK
ALSO READ
Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ set for Christmas 2024 debut

A statement from MUBI said, “Beguiling and unpredictable, Cannes Un Certain Regard breakout The Delinquents reinvents the heist film as a free-flowing adventure like no other.” A synopsis read, “Buenos Aires bank employee Morán (Daniel Eliás) dreams up a scheme to liberate himself from corporate monotony: he’ll steal enough money to support a modest retirement, then confess and serve prison time while his co-worker holds on to the cash. Soon under pressure by a company investigator, accomplice Román (Esteban Bigliardi) heads to a remote rural idyll to hide the funds. There, he encounters a mysterious woman who will transform his life forever.”

Starring Daniel Elías, Esteban Bigliardi, Margarita Molfino and Germán De Silva, The Delinquents received its World Premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Since then the film has been premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian Film Festival, Morelia International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. 

Watch the trailer of The Delinquents here:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US