‘Stranger Things’ star Natalia Dyer to act in LGBTQ love triangle film ‘Chestnut’

Natalia Dyer  

“Stranger Things” star Natalia Dyer will feature alongside actors Rachel Keller and Danny Ramirez in an upcoming LGBTQ love triangle film.

Titled “Chestnut”, the film marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Jac Cron, who previously helmed short film “House Sit”, according to Variety.

In the movie, Dyer stars as a recent graduate who becomes unexpectedly entangled in a relationship with a man and a woman during an aimless summer after college.

Keller and Ramirez play the other two characters, forming the corners of the love triangle.

The cast also includes actors Chella Man and Caleb Eberhardt.

The movie is produced by Lizzie Shapiro and Lexi Tannenholtz with Keegan DeWitt providing the background score.

Dyer broke out with her role of Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix series “Stranger Things”. She is reprising the part for the show’s upcoming fourth season which will debut in 2022.

On the film side, she has acted in movies such as “Yes, God, Yes” and “Velvet Buzzsaw”.


Comments
