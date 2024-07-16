‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 drops behind-the-scenes look in new Netflix teaser

Netflix has given fans a first glimpse of Stranger Things Season 5, promising what could be the most exciting season yet. The behind-the-scenes footage showcases familiar faces from Hawkins, with cast members reflecting on their journey.

“I started when I was 10, I’m now turning 20 years old,” shared Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven. Noah Schnapp, who portrays Will Byers, added, “It’s just so exciting, I think this is going to be the best season yet.”

The Duffer Brothers, creators of the sci-fi hit, revealed that production is about halfway complete, with filming expected to wrap around Christmas. The final season, anticipated to premiere in 2025, will consist of eight episodes. Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley, earlier mentioned that these episodes will feel like “eight movies” due to their extended length.

The nostalgia-driven approach to writing and production remains a hallmark of the show. “Our showrunners, Matt and Ross [Duffer], take a lot of responsibility,” Hawke noted, emphasising their commitment to quality.

The upcoming season will introduce new cast members Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux. Although this marks the end of the main series, the Stranger Things universe will continue to expand. Fans can also look forward to Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage production in London’s West End, and an untitled animated spinoff series.

Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon, with its fourth season alone garnering 140 million views globally.

