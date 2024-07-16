GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 drops behind-the-scenes look in new Netflix teaser

The Duffer Brothers revealed that production is about halfway complete, with filming expected to wrap around Christmas

Published - July 16, 2024 12:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from Netflix’s BTS teaser for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

A still from Netflix’s BTS teaser for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has given fans a first glimpse of Stranger Things Season 5, promising what could be the most exciting season yet. The behind-the-scenes footage showcases familiar faces from Hawkins, with cast members reflecting on their journey.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Vol. 2 review: Sadie Sink steals the show in anti-climactic flourish

“I started when I was 10, I’m now turning 20 years old,” shared Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven. Noah Schnapp, who portrays Will Byers, added, “It’s just so exciting, I think this is going to be the best season yet.”

The Duffer Brothers, creators of the sci-fi hit, revealed that production is about halfway complete, with filming expected to wrap around Christmas. The final season, anticipated to premiere in 2025, will consist of eight episodes. Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley, earlier mentioned that these episodes will feel like “eight movies” due to their extended length.

‘Damsel’ movie review: Millie Bobby Brown’s fairytale misfire struggles to slay dragons and stereotypes

The nostalgia-driven approach to writing and production remains a hallmark of the show. “Our showrunners, Matt and Ross [Duffer], take a lot of responsibility,” Hawke noted, emphasising their commitment to quality.

The upcoming season will introduce new cast members Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux. Although this marks the end of the main series, the Stranger Things universe will continue to expand. Fans can also look forward to Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage production in London’s West End, and an untitled animated spinoff series.

Coming of age in Hawkins: Meet the cast of ‘Stranger Things’

Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon, with its fourth season alone garnering 140 million views globally.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.