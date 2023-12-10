‘Stranger Things’ final season to start filming in January

December 10, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

The much-awaited fifth and final season of Netflix’s teen horror series Stranger Things is set to begin production in early January, though the start date is still subject to change. Filming was postponed for over seven months due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

ALSO READ: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 1 breaks Netflix’s viewership record with premiere

Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in 2016 and became the company’s most-watched English language series. The show tells the story of a group of teenagers battling unusual happenings in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The entire cast of the series will be returning for the final season, including Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gates Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from them, Terminator star Linda Hamilton is joining the cast for Season 5, and Prey and 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg will be helming at least one episode, alongside regular directors the Duffers and Shawn Levy, who is also executive producing, as per Variety.

In September, Levy said that the fifth season will be "major, major cinematic storytelling" and "as big as any of the biggest movies that we see."

The script is written by writer and co-executive producer Kate Trefry, based on an original story by the Duffers, Jack Thorne and Trefry.

There is virtually no chance that Season 5 of the show will debut earlier than 2025, but Stranger Things: The First Shadow'— a stage play set in Hawkins, Indiana in 1959 that tracks the origins of several major characters from the show — debuts in the Phoenix Theater in London's West End on December 14.

ALSO READ: Maya Hawke has mixed feelings about Robin having a girlfriend in ‘Stranger Things 5’

Netflix previously announced that a Stranger Things spinoff show is in the works. After the original Stranger Things concludes, fans can expect an animated series set in the Stranger Things world, which is set to be produced by the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.