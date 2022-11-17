‘Stranger Things’ actor Joseph Quinn in talks to join ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

November 17, 2022 01:26 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn is in negotiations to star in the spin-off of A Quiet Place, the post-apocalyptic horror films series.

According to Deadline, if the deal goes through, Quinn will board Paramount Studio's new film Day One which already has Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong'o on board.

While details about the project are scarce, it is known the film is not being developed as a threequel but as a spin-off, based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two A Quiet Place films.

Michael Sarnoski of Pig fame will write and direct A Quiet Place: Day One, scheduled for a March 8, 2024 release. Emily Blunt and Krasinski are not likely to reprise their roles in this installment.

A third part of the original franchise is currently under development. Krasinski is returning to direct the movie, which will be released in 2025.