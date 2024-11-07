Netflix has announced that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will debut in 2025. On the occasion of ‘Stranger Things Day’ — November 6, 1983, was the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was abducted into the Upside Down — the makers also shared a video revealing the titles for the final eight episodes.

Here’s the list of episode titles...

The Crawl

The Vanishing of [Name Redacted]

The Turnbow Trap

Sorcerer

Shock Jock

Escape from Camazotz

The Bridge

The Rightside Up

The season will be produced by the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Isaac Iai, and Seweryn Kogut.

The series regulars returning to the final outing include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Amybeth McNulty who appeared as a guest in the previous season is said to return this season while Linda Hamilton has been roped in for an undisclosed role.

Watch the title teaser of Stranger Things 5 here:

