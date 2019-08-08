STR and Venkat Prabhu’s ‘Maanadu’ called off

Looks like STR’s (Simbu) jinx when it comes to completing shooting of signed films, continues. Much was made of the actor’s decision to work with Venkat Prabhu, when the duo revealed they were going to collaborate for Maanadu. Fans were excited that STR would work with a filmmaker boasting of a proven track record and also a friend of the actor.

Maanadu was touted to be a political thriller, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Kalyani Priyadarshan was also confirmed to be the female lead opposite STR.

The film was planned to start its shoot from February; however, constant delays yet again raised doubts on the project taking off.

Now, producer Suresh Kamatchi has officially revealed that Maanadu will be dropped.

Director Venkat Prabhu also posted on social media, “It’s very unfortunate that I couldn’t work with my brother #str in #maanaadu Everything is time bound. Considering the amount of emotional and financial pressure that the producer is going through, I have to respect the decision taken by the producer. Thnks for all the love!”

It seems to be yet another case of the producer being unhappy with STR’s professionalism as Twitter was abate of talk of the actor’s late-coming to the sets and other disputes that arose with the makers. STR’s recent projects Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada and Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan also ran into similar issues due to STR.