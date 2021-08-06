STR and Gautham Menon’s next titled ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’

06 August 2021 12:34 IST

The new STR and Gautham Menon collaboration has a title now: Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, the film also has A.R. Rahman on board as composer.

The first look of the film features a dishevelled Silambarasan standing in the midst of a forest fire, in what appears to be a rural drama-thriller, a far cry from his earlier romantic films with GVM.

The title is another lyrically rich one, much like most of Gautham Menon’s previous films. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, roughly translating to ‘The spark that reduced the forest to ashes’, is a line borrowed from Bharatiyar’s popular Agnikunjondru, that has also been referenced in Tamil film Uriyadi.

The rest of the cast and crew of the film is set to be announced soon.

Simbu last worked with Gautham Menon on the pandemic short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. The duo had worked together earlier in Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (2016) and the modern classic Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010).

STR is currently working on Maanaadu with Venkat Prabhu, while Gautham Menon has the likes of Dhruva Natchathiram, Joshua and a few other projects in the works.