‘STR 49’: Silambarasan TR teams up with AGS Entertainment and Ashwath Marimuthu

AGS Entertainment, the production house that bankrolled the recent Tamil hit GOAT/The Greatest of All Timestarring Vijay, has announced its next movie. The banner will produce Tamil star Silambarasan TR’s 49th project.

Ashwath Marimuthu of Oh My Kadavule (2020)fame will direct the project, tentatively titled STR 49. AGS Entertainment and Ashwath Marimuthu had earlier teamed up for Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan. The film is currently in the production stage.

The director took to social media to announce the project. “The film will bring back the vintage Silambarasan TR in this new era. He will set the screens on fire,” wrote Ashwath Marimuthu. Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh will produce the movie.

ALSO READ:Silambarasan TR on board Kamal Haasan - Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Silambarasan was last seen in Pathu Thala, a Tamil remake of the Kannada hit Mufti starring Shivarajkumar. The actor also headlined hit projects such as Maanaadu (2021)and Vendu Thanindhathu Kaadu (2022).

He is part of the highly-anticipated Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan film Thug Life. Silambarasan has also joined hands with director Deisngh Periyasamy.