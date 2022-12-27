HamberMenu
'Story of Things' trailer out; SonyLIV's Tamil anthology series to debut on January 6

The series, created by George K Antoney, explores the relationship between materialistic things and humans, the stories that they tell, and the emotions that blur the lines between real and surreal

December 27, 2022 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

PTI
Poster of ‘Story of Things’

Poster of ‘Story of Things’ | Photo Credit: SonyLIV

SonyLIV's upcoming Tamil anthology series Story of Things will premiere on January 6, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

George K Antoney has created, written and directed the five-episode series, which explores the relationship between materialistic things and humans, the stories that they tell, and the emotions that blur the lines between real and surreal.

Produced by Chutzpah Films, the show features an ensemble cast of Aditi Balan, Archana K, Bharath Niwas, Gautami Tadimalla, Linga, Ritika Singh, Roju, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Siddique KM, Vinoth Kishan, Anshita Anand.

Antoney said as a storyteller, he has always been intrigued and fascinated by fantasy ideas. "'Story of Things' is such an idea that I have been toying with for some time. I have personally noticed that we humans have special relationships and equations with the things that we own or the things that surround us and I felt the need to tell such human stories using these things as a metaphor," the filmmaker said.

Story of Things is creative produced by Hari Prasad Uday.

