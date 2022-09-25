Storm Reid to headline 'The Nun 2'

Storm Reid | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

Actor Storm Reid has bagged the lead role in the sequel of horror hit The Nun.

The sequel, currently titled The Nun 2, will be directed by Michael Chaves, who earlier helmed the 2021 horror movie Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Nun was a prequel spinoff to 2016's The Conjuring 2 and featured Bonnie Aarons as a demonic nun. Set in a monastery in 1952, the story saw a priest and a young nun, played by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga, respectively, attempting to fight the nun’s evil possessions.

The sequel is said to be set in the 1950s and the Nun isn’t quite vanquished as some believed. The details of Reid's character have been kept under wraps.

The actor is best known for featuring in the films 12 Years a Slave, A Wrinkle in Time, The Invisible Man, and shows such as When They See Us and Euphoria.

The Nun 2 has a screenplay by Akela Cooper with current revisions by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

The project will be produced by James Wan and Peter Safran through their respective banners, Atomic Monster and The Safran Company. The duo have produced all eight of the Conjuring Universe movies.