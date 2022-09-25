Storm Reid to headline 'The Nun 2'

The sequel film will be directed by Michael Chaves, who earlier helmed the 2021 horror movie ‘Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’

PTI
September 25, 2022 19:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Storm Reid | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

Actor Storm Reid has bagged the lead role in the sequel of horror hit The Nun.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sequel, currently titled The Nun 2, will be directed by Michael Chaves, who earlier helmed the 2021 horror movie Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Nun was a prequel spinoff to 2016's The Conjuring 2 and featured Bonnie Aarons as a demonic nun. Set in a monastery in 1952, the story saw a priest and a young nun, played by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga, respectively, attempting to fight the nun’s evil possessions.

The sequel is said to be set in the 1950s and the Nun isn’t quite vanquished as some believed. The details of Reid's character have been kept under wraps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor is best known for featuring in the films 12 Years a Slave, A Wrinkle in Time, The Invisible Man, and shows such as When They See Us and Euphoria.

The Nun 2 has a screenplay by Akela Cooper with current revisions by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The project will be produced by James Wan and Peter Safran through their respective banners, Atomic Monster and The Safran Company. The duo have produced all eight of the Conjuring Universe movies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema
World cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app