Sting, Jonas Brothers to headline Lollapalooza India 2024; full line-up out

November 17, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza has revealed its lineup for its second edition in India to be held in 2024. Headlining the musical extravaganza are iconic British singer-songwriter Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, professionally known as Sting, and sensational American pop group Jonas Brothers.

Other international top-liners include singer-songwriter Halsey, American pop-rockers OneRepublic, alternative band Keane, singer-songwriter Lauv and K-pop favourites The Rose and Eric Nam.

British-American sitar player and music icon Anoushka Shankar, Modern dance music duo Jungle, rock duo Royal Blood, rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian electronic dance music artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa, eclectic, psychedelic and pop music blending Caribou, Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara, Israeli alternative indie electronic pop group Garden City Movement and America’s DJ Kenny Beats are also performing at Lollapalooza 2024, to be held the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 27 and 28, 2024.

From India, The Raghu Dixit Project, When Chai Met Toast, Prabh Deep and Parekh & Singh will light up the second-ever edition of Lollapalooza in Asia. The festival is also welcoming fresh and home-grown performers including The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray. BookMyShow Live, the live events division of ticketing platform BookMyShow, will serve as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

Originating in Chicago, Lollapalooza is among the largest music festivals in the world, with previous non-American expansions held in Chile, Brazil, France, Germany and elsewhere.

India became the first Asian country to host a Lollapalooza in Mumbai in 2023, drawing over 60,000 attendees.

for tickets visit - lollaindia.com.