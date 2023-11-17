HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sting, Jonas Brothers to headline Lollapalooza India 2024; full line-up out

The returning edition of Lollapalooza in India will be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 27 and 28, 2024

November 17, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
the line-up for Lollapalooza 2024 in Mumbai

the line-up for Lollapalooza 2024 in Mumbai

Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza has revealed its lineup for its second edition in India to be held in 2024. Headlining the musical extravaganza are iconic British singer-songwriter Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, professionally known as Sting, and sensational American pop group Jonas Brothers.

Other international top-liners include singer-songwriter Halsey, American pop-rockers OneRepublic, alternative band Keane, singer-songwriter Lauv and K-pop favourites The Rose and Eric Nam.

ALSO READ
Anoushka Shankar talks about Between Us and her India tour

British-American sitar player and music icon Anoushka Shankar, Modern dance music duo Jungle, rock duo Royal Blood, rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian electronic dance music artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa, eclectic, psychedelic and pop music blending Caribou, Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara, Israeli alternative indie electronic pop group Garden City Movement and America’s DJ Kenny Beats are also performing at Lollapalooza 2024, to be held the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 27 and 28, 2024.

From India, The Raghu Dixit Project, When Chai Met Toast, Prabh Deep and Parekh & Singh will light up the second-ever edition of Lollapalooza in Asia. The festival is also welcoming fresh and home-grown performers including The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray. BookMyShow Live, the live events division of ticketing platform BookMyShow, will serve as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

ALSO READ
Lollapalooza India enthrals Mumbai, to return in 2024 

Originating in Chicago, Lollapalooza is among the largest music festivals in the world, with previous non-American expansions held in Chile, Brazil, France, Germany and elsewhere.

India became the first Asian country to host a Lollapalooza in Mumbai in 2023, drawing over 60,000 attendees.

for tickets visit - lollaindia.com.

Related Topics

music

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.