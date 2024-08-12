‘Still married’: Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of divorce from Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has allegedly reacted to rumours about his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s marriage. This comes after speculations that the relationship between the two has turned rocky.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood UK Media, Abhishek addressed the rumours; the actor is said to have flaunted his wedding ring and said he is ‘still married.’

Abhishek reportedly said, “I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it.”

The divorce speculations began when Abhishek liked an Instagram post on divorces. Abhishek and Aishwarya later made separate entries at the recent Ambani wedding.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007, and the couple have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. The duo had earlier shared screen space in films like Guru, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan.

On the work front, Abhishek is said to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. The actor also has Remo D’souza’s Be Happy, co-starring Nora Fatehi and a film with Shoojit Sircar.