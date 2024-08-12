GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Still married’: Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of divorce from Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007, and the couple have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan

Updated - August 12, 2024 12:54 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 12:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has allegedly reacted to rumours about his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s marriage. This comes after speculations that the relationship between the two has turned rocky.

Amitabh Bachchan confirms son Abhishek Bachchan’s role as antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

In a recent interaction with Bollywood UK Media, Abhishek addressed the rumours; the actor is said to have flaunted his wedding ring and said he is ‘still married.’

Abhishek reportedly said, “I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it.”

The divorce speculations began when Abhishek liked an Instagram post on divorces. Abhishek and Aishwarya later made separate entries at the recent Ambani wedding.

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals attention with dramatic second look

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007, and the couple have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. The duo had earlier shared screen space in films like Guru, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan.

On the work front, Abhishek is said to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. The actor also has Remo D’souza’s Be Happy, co-starring Nora Fatehi and a film with Shoojit Sircar.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.