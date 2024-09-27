ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sthuthi’: promo song from Malalayam thriller ‘Bougainvillea’ is out

Updated - September 27, 2024 04:06 pm IST

The hummable, energetic dance number is composed by Sushin Shyam and voiced by Mary Ann Alexander

The Hindu Bureau

A screengrab from ‘Sthuthi’

A promo song from Malayalam action thriller Bougainvillea, starring Fahadh Faasil, Kunchako Boban, and Jyothirmayi in the lead roles, was recently released.

Titled Sthuthi, the hummable, energetic dance number is composed by Sushin Shyam and voiced by Mary Ann Alexander and Shyam. Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics. Released by Sony Music South, the music video has garnered over 1 million views on YouTube in less than a day.

Fahadh Faasil’s next to be helmed by Renji Panicker; announcement promo out

Bougainvillea brings actor Kunchako Boban and director Amal Neerad together for the first time. Actor Jyothirmayi makers her return to cinema in the film after a hiatus. Sharafudheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda also feature in the cast.

Co-written by Amal Neerad and crime-thriller novelist Lajo Jose, Bougainvillea is produced under the banner of Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures, with Kunchako Boban and Jyothirmayi serving as joint producers.

The film is gearing up for its theatrical release soon.

