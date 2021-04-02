Movies

Steven Yeun to star in Jordan Peele’s next thriller movie

Oscar-nominated “Minari” actor Steven Yeun has boarded the cast of critically-acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele’s yet-untitled thriller movie.

The cast also features actors Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peele is writing, directing and producing the Universal Pictures project.

The filmmaker will produce via his Monkeypaw Productions alongside Ian Cooper. The project is part of the the banner’s five-year output deal with Universal.

The movie will be Peele’s third collaboration with the studio following his directorial debut “Get Out” and thriller “Us”.

It is scheduled to be released on July 22, 2022.

Senior vice president of production Sara Scott and creative executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2021 2:23:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/steven-yeun-to-star-in-jordan-peeles-next-thriller-movie/article34222657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY