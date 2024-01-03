GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steven Yeun exits Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ movie

‘Thunderbolts’ will feature an ensemble cast of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

January 03, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

PTI
Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun | Photo Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Hollywood star Steven Yeun is no longer attached to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Thunderbolts.

The film, which was officially announced at Disney’s D23 Expo in 2022, is based around a team of Marvel antiheroes and supervillains.

According to Deadline, Yeun left the project due to scheduling issues as the film's production was impacted by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes in 2023.

Yeun, known for his performances in The Walking Dead show and movies such as Okja, Minari and Nope, was cast for a key role in the Marvel Studios film last February.

Thunderbolts will feature an ensemble cast of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Jake Schreier of Paper Towns fame will direct the film, which is scheduled for release in July 2025. In the Marvel Comics, the Thunderbolts is a team of villains, anti-heroes and reformed baddies.

Yeun was most recently seen in the Netflix series Beef, co-starring Ali Wong. He will next feature in Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho’s Micky 17, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead, as well as Love Me with Kristen Stewart.

