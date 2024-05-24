Steven Spielberg’s new movie to come out in May 2026

Hollywood veteran Steven Spielberg is set to start his next feature directorial project, which will be released in theatres worldwide in May 2026.

Hollywood studio Universal and Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment announced the filmmaker's new film on Thursday.

The movie, which is currently untitled, is described as an "original event film", reported entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is written by longtime collaborator David Koepp, who previously collaborated with the director for "Jurassic Park" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull".

Spielberg last directed the semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans", which was released in 2022.

Released by Universal, the Amblin film received seven Academy Awards nominations, including for best picture, directing, best original screenplay, best actress and best picture.

