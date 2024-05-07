ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin and A24 partner up for ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ adaptation

May 07, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

James McBride’s novel is coming to the big screen with Spielberg as producer

The Hindu Bureau

Steven Spielberg | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

A24 and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment have joined forces to bring James McBride’s celebrated novel, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, to the screen. While still in the early stages of development, Spielberg will serve as a producer, with no plans for directing at this time, according to Deadline.

Set in the Chicken Hill neighborhood of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, during the 1920s and ‘30s, McBride’s narrative intricately weaves together the lives of its Black and Jewish residents. The story unfolds against the backdrop of a remarkable discovery in 1972: the unearthing of a skeleton from the depths of a well.

McBride’s novel has garnered widespread acclaim, earning a place among NPR’s best books of 2023 and securing a spot on former US President Barack Obama’s list of favorite reads from the same year.

