Steven Spielberg quits ‘Indiana Jones 5’, ‘Ford vs Ferrari’ director James Mangold to take over

Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg has vacated the director’s chair of Indiana Jones 5 for the first time in the franchise’s history.

According to Variety, Disney is now in early negotiations with director James Mangold, best known for delivering hits like Ford vs Ferrari and Hugh Jackman’s last superhero movie Logan, to helm the long-awaited film.

Spielberg, who kickstarted the franchise with Harrison Ford-starrer Raiders of the Lost Ark, will remain as a hands-on producer on the fifth installment.

It is being rumoured that the veteran filmmaker’s decision to not direct the fifth movie stems from his desire to hand over the franchise’s reigns to the younger generation.

He had taken a similar step with Jurassic World, a reboot of his three Jurassic Park films, that was directed by Colin Trevorrow in 2015.

Mangold is a favourite of Disney after the success of Matt Damon and Christian Bale-starrer Ford vs Ferrari. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, winning two for best editing and best sound editing.

With the studio, the director is already working on a Bob Dylan project, starring Timothee Chalamet, and a feature adaptation of the Don Winslow bestseller The Force with Matt Damon.

Indiana Jones 5, which will see Ford returning as the bullwhip-wielding adventurer, was originally announced three years ago and has gone through various delays since then.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, released in 2008, was the last film from the beloved franchise.

Ford and Spielberg first worked together on 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, which the duo followed up with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989).