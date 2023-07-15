ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Soderbergh’s sci-fi series ‘Command Z’ trailer out

July 15, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

‘Command Z’, Steven Soderbergh’s sci-fi series starring Michael Cera, Roy Wood Jr and Liev Schreiber, premieres exclusively on the filmmaker’s website Extension765.com.

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the trailer of ‘Command Z’ | Photo Credit: extension765.com

The trailer of Steven Soderbergh’s Command Z is out on his website. The sci-fi series stars Michael Cera, Roy Wood Jr and Liev Schreiber. Soderbergh’s recent project is Full Circle, a series streaming on Max. Command Z premieres exclusively on Soderbergh’s website Extension765.com.

In Command Z, Michael Cera plays a scientist who tasks his employees with a mission to save the world by travelling back in time to revise history. Futuristic in nature, the series delves into the trope of redoing the past to save the present.

To be released in eight parts, the series is touted to be a satire. Soderbergh filmed Command Z in between his other two projects Magic Mike’s Last Dance and Full Circle. He recently produced Divinity, which was selected for the Sundance Film Festival.

