Steven Soderbergh, Richard Linklater and Jesse Eisenberg part of Sundance’s Beyond Film program

The documentary ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the song ‘We Are The World’, is set to debut at the festival

January 06, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jesse Eisenberg, Richard Linklater, and Steven Soderbergh.

Jesse Eisenberg, Richard Linklater, and Steven Soderbergh. | Photo Credit: Twitter

The documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the popular song We Are The World, is part of the Beyond Film program at the 40th Sundance Film Festival.

ALSO READ
Sundance 2024 | Lineup: Kristen Stewart, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Steven Soderbergh to feature in the 40th edition

According toThe Hollywood Reporter, the roster of Beyond Film speakers has well-known names associated with the films in the festival such as Steven Soderbergh (Presence), Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Rob Peace), Sue Bird (Sue Bird: In The Clutch), Dee Rees (Pariah), Lucy Lawless (Never Look Away), André Holland (Exhibiting Forgiveness), Debra Granik (Conbody vs Everybody), Jay Ellis (Freaky Tales) and Nzingha Stewart (Me/We).

Sundance alumni such as Miguel Arteta (Beatriz at Dinner), Richard Linklater (Hit Man), Dawn Porter (Luther: Never Too Much) and Christine Vachon (A Different Man) will participate in Power of Story: Four Decades of Taking Chances, an interaction about their journey in independent films. Director Bao Nguyen will unveil Greatest Night in Pop, about the seminal 1985 track that features 46 icons.

After the screening, there will be a conversation with Nguyen, producer Julia Nottingham and producer and star Lionel Richie. Kim Yutani, Sundance Film Festival’s director of programming, said, “We’re thrilled to be adding to our program a special screening of The Greatest Night in Pop, taking us behind the scenes of how We Are the World’ came together.”

