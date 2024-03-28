ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Yockey, creator of ‘The Flight Attendant,’ named screenwriter for ‘Star Trek 4’

March 28, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

The much-awaited finale for the rebooted franchise had been stuck in development hell with no updates on production

The Hindu Bureau

Anton Yelchin and Chris Pine in ‘Star Trek Beyond’ | Photo Credit: Photo credit: Kimberley French

A fresh development for the upcoming Star Trek 4 - Steve Yockey, known for his work on HBO Max’s, The Flight Attendant, has been announced as the new screenwriter, with production seemingly underway for the long-awaited fourth and final installment for the rebooted iconic sci-fi franchise.

While plot specifics remain undisclosed, Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot are positioning Star Trek 4 as the final installment featuring familiar faces such as Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Zoe Saldaña, reprising their roles as key characters in the iconic universe.

The production history of Star Trek 4 has been marked by challenges, with previous attempts encountering setbacks, including a stalled project with Marvel’s WandaVision director Matt Shakman and screenwriters Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

However, Yockey’s involvement brings a renewed sense of optimism to the project, offering potential for a fresh perspective on the beloved franchise. His latest Netflix series, the Sandman universe adaptation, Dead Boy Detectives, will premiere in April.

Acoording to Variety, parallel to the development of Star Trek 4, other projects within the franchise are also in progress. These include a separate endeavor featuring a new cast, spearheaded by Seth Grahame-Smith and Toby Haynes, as well as ongoing efforts led by Kalinda Vazquez. Michelle Yeoh just wrapped filming the first Star Trek TV movie, Section 31, a spy thriller that the Oscar-winner characterizes as “Mission: Impossible in space.”

