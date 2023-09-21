HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Steve Martin postpones comedy tour shows due to COVID

Steve Martin took to social media to share that the show ‘You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!’ has been postponed to December due to “rampant Covid” in his crew

September 21, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

PTI
Actor-comedoan Steve Martin

Actor-comedoan Steve Martin | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Veteran actor-comedian Steve Martin has announced that his and Martin Short’s You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today! shows have been postponed due to COVID-19. Martin took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared that “rampant Covid in our crew and one other essential guy" led to the postponement of the shows, which were set to be held at Wynn in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday.

"Dear fans and enemies, Unfortunately, our sold-out shows at the Wynn in Las Vegas this Friday and Saturday have to be postponed because of rampant Covid in our crew and one other essential guy.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience, but we are moving to mid-December, where your tickets will be honoured with an added 'date-moving tax' of nine thousand dollars," the 78-year-old comedian wrote.

Martin and Short currently appear in the third season of their hit comedy series Only Murders in the Building alongside Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, American TV personalities' planned live recording of an episode of their podcast Strike Force Five has also been cancelled after Kimmel was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Kimmel, Fallon and Colbert were set to appear at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday for the recording of the episode. “Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show. I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick,” Kimmel wrote on X.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.