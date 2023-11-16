ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Carell to make Broadway debut with 'Uncle Vanya' revival

November 16, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Steve Carell will essay the titular role in the production, which will be performed at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theatre in New York

PTI

Steve Carell | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

Actor Steve Carell is set to make his Broadway debut in a revival of “Uncle Vanya”, the classic play by Anton Chekhov.

Carell, the star on hit sitcom "The Office" as well as films like "The Big Short", "Little Miss Sunshine" and "Crazy, Stupid, Love", will essay the titular role in the production, which will be performed at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theatre in New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ALSO READ
Australian remake of ‘The Office’ to be led by a female star

The makers have assembled a star-studded cast for the stage show that also includes William Jackson Harper as Astrov, Alfred Molina as Alexander Serabryakov, Alison Pill as Sonya, Mia Katigbak as Marina, Anika Noni Rose as Yelena and Jayne Houdyshell as Mama Voinitski.

The story follows Sonya and her uncle Vanya, as they manage the family farm in isolation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When Sonya’s ailing father (Molina) and his charismatic wife (Rose) move in, their lives are upended. In the heat of the summer, doomed love blossoms, and the family is forced to reckon with their various issues, disappointments and resentments.

The production will begin previews on April 2, 2024, and open on April 24, 2024.

Lila Neugebauer will direct the stage show with Heidi Schreck providing a new translation.

ALSO READ
Steve Carell, John Krasinski to reunite for Paramount’s film ‘If’

On the movie front, Carell will be next seen in “If”, which is directed by John Krasinski, his co-star from “The Office”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US