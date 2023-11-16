Steve Carell to make Broadway debut with 'Uncle Vanya' revival

November 16, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Actor Steve Carell is set to make his Broadway debut in a revival of “Uncle Vanya”, the classic play by Anton Chekhov.

Carell, the star on hit sitcom "The Office" as well as films like "The Big Short", "Little Miss Sunshine" and "Crazy, Stupid, Love", will essay the titular role in the production, which will be performed at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theatre in New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The makers have assembled a star-studded cast for the stage show that also includes William Jackson Harper as Astrov, Alfred Molina as Alexander Serabryakov, Alison Pill as Sonya, Mia Katigbak as Marina, Anika Noni Rose as Yelena and Jayne Houdyshell as Mama Voinitski.

The story follows Sonya and her uncle Vanya, as they manage the family farm in isolation.

When Sonya’s ailing father (Molina) and his charismatic wife (Rose) move in, their lives are upended. In the heat of the summer, doomed love blossoms, and the family is forced to reckon with their various issues, disappointments and resentments.

The production will begin previews on April 2, 2024, and open on April 24, 2024.

Lila Neugebauer will direct the stage show with Heidi Schreck providing a new translation.

On the movie front, Carell will be next seen in “If”, which is directed by John Krasinski, his co-star from “The Office”.