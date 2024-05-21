GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steve Carell to be part of HBO comedy from Bill Lawrence

Steve Carell will lead the cast in a comedy drama series by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, set on a college campus

Published - May 21, 2024 06:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Steve Carell attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ ‘IF’ at the SVA Theatre on Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York.

Steve Carell attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ ‘IF’ at the SVA Theatre on Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

Steve Carell, the former star of The Office, will lead the cast of a comedy drama from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses (Scrubs), The Hollywood Reporter reported.The series is set to be a 10-episode drama.

The series, about an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter, is set on a college campus. The first episode will be written by Lawrence and Tarses, who collaborated on Scrubs, and currently working on Bad Monkey, an Apple series.

“HBO has long been a standard bearer of quality TV. Getting to do a show there with Steve Carell is an immediate career highlight for Matt and me. Nothing can go wrong now,” Lawrence said.

Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. TV Group, said, “We’re so excited to be collaborating with the dream team of Steve Carell, Bill Lawrence, and Matt Tarses on what is sure to be a brilliant new series.”

