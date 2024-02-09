ADVERTISEMENT

Sterling K Brown’s untitled Hulu series adds James Marsden, Sarah Shahi and Julianne Nicholson

February 09, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

The show, which will reunite Brown with ‘This Is Us’ creator Dan Fogelman, has a series order from Hulu

PTI

Sterling K Brown

Actors James Marsden, Sarah Shahi and Julianne Nicholson will feature alongside Sterling K Brown in an untitled series from Hulu.

The show, which will reunite Brown with "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman, has a series order from the American streamer, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Though the exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the show is being touted as a thriller which would see Brown playing the role of the head of security for a former president.

ALSO READ
‘Jury Duty’ series review: All rise for television’s most sincere prank show

Marsden, known for his roles in series such as "Westworld" and "Dead to Me" as well movies like "27 Dresses", "Enchanted" and "X-Men" series, will essay the role of the president.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shahi, who has appeared in shows "The Rookie", "City on a Hill" and "Sex/Life", has been cast for the character of a "therapist to powerful people with secrets of her own".

Nicholson of "Blonde" and "Dream Scenario" fame will portray a political power broker.

Fogelman will serve as writer and executive producer on the series through his Rhode Island Avenue Productions along with Jess Rosenthal.

Brown will also executive produce the show which comes from 20th Television.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US