GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sterling K Brown’s untitled Hulu series adds James Marsden, Sarah Shahi and Julianne Nicholson

The show, which will reunite Brown with ‘This Is Us’ creator Dan Fogelman, has a series order from Hulu

February 09, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

PTI
Sterling K Brown

Sterling K Brown

Actors James Marsden, Sarah Shahi and Julianne Nicholson will feature alongside Sterling K Brown in an untitled series from Hulu.

The show, which will reunite Brown with "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman, has a series order from the American streamer, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Though the exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the show is being touted as a thriller which would see Brown playing the role of the head of security for a former president.

ALSO READ
‘Jury Duty’ series review: All rise for television’s most sincere prank show

Marsden, known for his roles in series such as "Westworld" and "Dead to Me" as well movies like "27 Dresses", "Enchanted" and "X-Men" series, will essay the role of the president.

Shahi, who has appeared in shows "The Rookie", "City on a Hill" and "Sex/Life", has been cast for the character of a "therapist to powerful people with secrets of her own".

Nicholson of "Blonde" and "Dream Scenario" fame will portray a political power broker.

Fogelman will serve as writer and executive producer on the series through his Rhode Island Avenue Productions along with Jess Rosenthal.

Brown will also executive produce the show which comes from 20th Television.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.