Stephen Fry shocked at cloning of his voice, warns about AI

September 21, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

Actor, presenter and comedian Stephen Fry was left angry after he learnt that a history documentary had faked his voice without his consent

The Hindu Bureau

Actor, comedian and broadcaster Stephen Fry | Photo Credit: AP

Stephen Fry has warned about the dangers of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The actor, comedian and broadcaster has said that a history documentary faked his voice without his knowledge. He played a clip of a programme that seemed to have been narrated by him at the tech-based Cog X festival, before revealing that it was done through digital cloning.

“I said not one word of that – it was a machine,” Fry told people. “Yes, it shocked me. They used my reading of the seven volumes of the Harry Potter books, and from that dataset an AI of my voice was created and it made that new narration.”

“It could … have me read anything from a call to storm parliament to hard porn, all without my knowledge and without my permission. And this, what you just heard, was done without my knowledge. I heard about this, I sent it to my agents on both sides of the Atlantic, and they went ballistic – they had no idea such a thing was possible,” said the actor and presenter.

In the wake of the ongoing writers’ strike, Fry’s accusation of his voice being copied without his consent makes it an important matter. “This is the audio...it won’t be long until full deepfake videos are just as convincing,” said Fry.

