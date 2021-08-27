Movies

Step out, dig in and watch a film

Every one loves going out once in a while, watch a film and then seal the evening with great food. COVID-19 played spoilsport and drove us all indoors. People dread going out, forget sitting in an enclosed theatre to watch a film with strangers.

That is where SteppinOut by Dineout steps in. With a motto “to offer people a safe and socially-distanced offline entertainment, it is a drive-in cinema, that has come to life in Bengaluru. They offer a space, where you not only can watch a film on the large screen, but also dig into food with contactless serving. “People have been missing going out and are constantly looking for safe and hygienic offline experiences. We have come up with this movie going experience,” says Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder.

Located in Timbre Godrej Royale Woods, Devanahalli, this new drive-in cinema claims to follow “all COVID-safe guidelines such as social distancing, mandatory masks, and regular sanitisations to give entertainment lovers a chance to enjoy movies the old-fashioned way with some popcorn and nostalgia”.

SteppinOut’s Drive-In has announced its list of chartbusters that you can watch over the weekend — Conjuring (on August 27), My Best Friend's Wedding (August 28) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (August 29)

Bookings are on at https://bnc.lt/6ZXm/XZhwVPeDYib

