Watching the 3D version of James Cameron’s Titanic still provides the visceral thrill it did those many years ago. Released on December 19, 1997, Titanic is chock-a-block with memorable moments from 17-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) looking up at the Titanic, Leonardo Di Caprio’s Jack’s “king of the world”, Jack and Rose “flying” off the prow, the party in the steerage, the merging of the glittering state room and the desolate wreck at the bottom of the Atlantic to the mother of all money shots—the ship breaking in two before it plunges vertically into the icy depths of the ocean.

After the beyond hilarious thriller, True Lies (battery Aziz), Cameron, who was fascinated with shipwrecks, and considered Titanic “the Mount Everest of shipwrecks” pitched “Romeo and Juliet on the Titanic” to 20 Century Fox executives. Cameron introduced the love story of uptown girl Rose and bohemian artist Jack and a diamond, to lend emotional heft to the story. He framed the sinking of the unsinkable Titanic within the modern story of a salvage crew searching for the diamond in the wreck. The two timelines, 1912 and 1996, are held together by the 101-year-old Rose’s story of the events on the night of April 14, when the luxury liner hit an iceberg and lost more than 1,500 of its estimated 2,224 people on board.

While the audience invests in Jack and Rose’s love story thanks to the performances by the leads (Winslet is statuesque and DiCaprio looks like a lovely, golden Apollo) Cameron’s heart lies in the special effects. When a salvage expert describes the sinking, Rose calls it forensic and then proceeds to fill the skeleton with the flesh and bones of stories of real people.

However, the shock and awe come with Cameron’s meticulous recreation — of the ship, of the iceberg suddenly looming up, the fatal sideswiping, the water flooding five of the 16 watertight compartments (she could survive only four), the listing of the ship, the heart-wrenching breaking of the ship in two and its horrific descent.

The love story plays out like a melodrama complete with awful fiancé Cal (Billy Zane with dark rimmed eyes hamming it up to glory), evil sidekick, Spicer Lovejoy, Cal’s valet and all round bad guy, an unfeeling mum, (Frances Fisher) the simple, good friend Fabrizio and rebel without a pause Tommy Ryan.

It is the stories of real people, however, that bring a lump to the throat. From shipbuilder Thomas Andrews waiting for the end in the smoking room next to the clock, Captain Smith at the wheelhouse, Wallace Hartley, the bandmaster and violinist leading the band to ‘Nearer, My God to Thee’, Benjamin Guggenheim who decides to meet death like a gentleman, Isidor and Ida Straus embracing each other as water fills their stateroom… all these and many more tell stories of courage and grandeur in the face of death.

Walter Lord’s non-fiction book, A Night to Remember (1955) chronicles the sinking of the Titanic. He interviewed survivors and also used the radical technique of telling the stories not from the perspective of kings but that of commoners. A film of the same name was made in 1958 and a Titanic survivor, Elizabeth Dowdell, attended the premiere in New York. Lord served as advisor on Cameron’s Titanic.

Despite all the troubles during the making of Titanic and Cameron’s terrorising on set, the film went on to become a blockbuster allowing Cameron his own ‘King of the world’ moment as the film swept the Oscars with 11 wins.

There have been theories on the subliminal message in the movie. Whether Titanic is about class struggle, about man trying to tame Nature with Nature having the last laugh, old versus new, establishment against individuality, men versus women or science against humanity, Titanic was a cultural phenomenon. The four funnels making unexpected appearances everywhere from lassi bars and puncture shops to the back of autorickshaws.

Titanic was also the beginning and end of things. With its use of CGI, it signalled the launch of the SFX-stuffed disaster movie. Coming as it did at the dawn of the multiplex era, Titanic was the last of the big, single-screen movie — it ran for a year in Hyderabad’s Sangeet Cinema.

After all questions have been answered only two remain—what would Sarah Connor do on board the Titanic and why did Rose throw the diamond into the ocean?