State award winning Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad was found dead at his flat in Madanayakanahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday (November 3, 2024) morning.

His neighbours in the apartment alerted police on Sunday after a foul smell started emanating from his flat which was locked from inside. Police broke open the door to find him dead. The body was found in a highly decomposed state, leading the police to suspect that he ended his life atleast 2 to 3 days ago.

The director, who was 52 years of age, is survived by two daughters and his wife. Industry insiders say the filmmaker was under financial stress.

Guruprasad’s last film was Ranganayaka, starring veteran actor Jaggesh in the lead. The film, produced by Vikyath, bombed at the box office. It had released on March 08, 2024.

Guruprasad, who started his career as a poultry scientist, turned director for his love for movies. He debuted with Mata, starring Jaggesh. The movie delved into the world of mathas. Jaggesh was presented with the Karnataka State Film Award for the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film.

Eddelu Manjunatha, Guruprasad’s sophomore movie, was a runaway hit. Tracking the story of an aimless lazy man, the movie was praised for its humour and Jaggesh’s performance. Guruprasad won the State Award for Best Screenplay.

The director failed to strike a hat-trick as his third movie, Director’s Special, did average business at the box office. The movie starred Rangayana Raghu and Dhananjaya in lead roles. His fourth film, Eradane Sala, was a flop.

Guruprasad’s films were laced with dark humour and adult comedy. He is also an author, with ‘Director’s Special’, a collection of short stories, being one of his noted works. He also wrote the script and dialogues for the show Kannadada Kotiyadhipati, hosted by the late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can contact Arogya Sahayavani for help. Ph:104)

