 />
‘Star Wars: Visions’ Volume 3 in the works

Volume 3 will bring the series back to its roots, featuring nine new animated shorts exclusively created by renowned Japanese anime studios

Published - November 20, 2024 02:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Star Wars: Visions’ Volume 3

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Volume 3 | Photo Credit: Star Wars

Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed that the animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions will return for a third volume in 2025. The announcement was made during Disney’s two-day Content Showcase event in Singapore, delighting fans of the franchise’s imaginative storytelling.

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Volume 2 review: Nine pint-size powerhouses, including one from India, sparkle in this ‘Star Wars’-inspired anthology

Volume 3 will bring the series back to its roots, featuring nine new animated shorts exclusively created by renowned Japanese anime studios. Participating studios include David Production, Kamikaze Douga+ ANIMA, Kinema Citrus, Polygon Pictures, Production I.G, Project Studio Q, TRIGGER, and WIT Studio.

The studio lineup for ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Volume 3

The studio lineup for ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Volume 3 | Photo Credit: Star Wars

Star Wars: Visions debuted in 2021 as a groundbreaking addition to the Star Wars franchise. Unlike traditional canon content, this anthology offered creative freedom to various animation studios, resulting in diverse, non-canon interpretations of the galaxy far, far away. The first volume, featuring work from Japanese studios such as Kamikaze Douga and Science Saru, garnered widespread acclaim, boasting a 98% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘One Piece Fan Letter’ review: Outstanding anime special honours the Straw Hat legacy

Following its success, Volume 2 expanded its horizons with an international lineup of animation studios, including Aardman from the U.K., Studio Mir from South Korea, and Cartoon Saloon from Ireland. Released in May 2023, the second volume achieved critical success, earning a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

