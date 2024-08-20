‘Star Wars’ spin-off show ‘The Acolyte’ cancelled after one season

Star Wars spin-off seriesThe Acolyte will not be returning for a second season on streamer Disney+ Hotstar. The show, which chronicled the rise of the Sith roughly 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, has been axed by Lucasfilm, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series’ cancellation, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in June, is a surprise because its season finale had ended on a cliffhanger and teased several plotlines for season two. However, the reception from both the fans and the critics was less than positive, which ultimately played a role in the cancellation.

The Acolyte came from Lesley Headland of Russian Doll fame. It featured an ensemble cast of Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The series was described as a mystery-thriller that explores the galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. It follows a former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

Headland served as the creator and showrunner of The Acolyte, and also executive produced it along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F King and Jason Micallef.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.