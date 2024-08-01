GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ releases first look of Jude Law and his ragtag gang of adventurers

‘Skeleton Crew’, directed by Jon Watts of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fame and written by his ‘Homecoming’ collaborator Christopher Ford, features Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood

Published - August 01, 2024 02:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jude Law in a still from ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

Jude Law in a still from ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ | Photo Credit: Star Wars

The galaxy far, far away is calling once again, as Disney+ gears up for the release of its upcoming series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Just two weeks after the thrilling conclusion of The Acolyte, fans are treated to a sneak peek of this new adventure, set to premiere on December 3.

‘The Acolyte’ series finale review: Leslye Headland finds her footing in subversive take on ‘Star Wars’ canon

Skeleton Crew, directed by Jon Watts of Spider-Man: No Way Home fame and written by his Homecoming collaborator Christopher Ford, features Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood. Nawood is a cunning Force-user whose journey intertwines with a group of children lost on their way home. The series looks to deliver a blend of the Star Wars universe and a nostalgic Amblin-style adventure.

The official Star Wars account on X (formerly Twitter) unveiled the first-look images, that offered fans a glimpse of Law’s character and the young leads: Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. These characters embark on a post-Return of the Jedi adventure, adjacent to the timeline of The Mandalorian.

‘Ahsoka’ series review: Rosario Dawson’s ‘Star Wars’ spin-off is bright, tight and terribly thrilling 

Also among the characters is Nick Frost’s droid SM-33, a rusty and cranky helper to the kids. According to People, SM-33 serves as the first mate of a mysterious ship the children board. The details about this ship and its captain remain shrouded in mystery.

