'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte' commences production in UK

Carrie-Anne Moss will also star in the series along with Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett and Dean-Charles Chapman

PTI
November 08, 2022 17:51 IST

Poster of ‘The Acolyte’

"Star Wars" spin-off series "The Acolyte", starring Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Manny Jacinto, has started production in the UK, announced streamer Disney+.

"The Matrix" franchise star Carrie-Anne Moss will also star in the series along with Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett and Dean-Charles Chapman, the streaming service said in a press release.

"The Acolyte" is a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

In the Star Wars universe, an acolyte can refer to individuals with force abilities who learn from a more experienced Sith Lord.

The show will follow a former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

Leslye Headland of "Russian Doll" fame is the creator, showrunner and executive producer of "The Acolyte". Headland will also direct the series pilot.

Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson serve as producer and the executive producers include Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef.

