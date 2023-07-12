ADVERTISEMENT

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ trailer promises a total ‘Star Wars Rebels’ reunion

July 12, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

 ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ follows Ahsoka Tano as she investigates emerging threat to vulnerable galaxy

The Hindu Bureau

Rosario Dawson in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ | Photo Credit: Star Wars/YouTube

Disney+ Hotstar has released a new trailer and poster of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Ahsoka and also announced that the series debuts on August 23 with the first two episodes.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The trailer is filled with live-action presence of Rebels characters like Hera Syndula, Sabine Wren, Chopper, Ezra Bridger and series antagonist Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

Dave Filoni is the head writer and he is the executive producer along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

