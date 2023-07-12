HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ trailer promises a total ‘Star Wars Rebels’ reunion

 ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ follows Ahsoka Tano as she investigates emerging threat to vulnerable galaxy

July 12, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rosario Dawson in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’

Rosario Dawson in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ | Photo Credit: Star Wars/YouTube

Disney+ Hotstar has released a new trailer and poster of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Ahsoka and also announced that the series debuts on August 23 with the first two episodes.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The trailer is filled with live-action presence of Rebels characters like Hera Syndula, Sabine Wren, Chopper, Ezra Bridger and series antagonist Grand Admiral Thrawn.

ALSO READ
‘Star Wars: Visions’ Volume 2 review: Nine pint-size powerhouses, including one from India, sparkle in this ‘Star Wars’-inspired anthology

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

Dave Filoni is the head writer and he is the executive producer along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.